And as tempting as it may seem to avoid using the tumble dryer and instead take advantage of warm radiators to save on costs, drying clothes this way could actually turn out to be a whole lot more costly.

With many people feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis, the last thing needed is inefficient use of the heating system.

Experts have issued warnings to anyone who may be tempted to use their radiators to dry clothes.

(Image: sinenkiy/Getty)

Andy Ellis, from Posh.co.uk, said: “It might seem like an easy solution but you should really try to avoid drying your clothes on radiators if you can. It can prove costly in more ways than one.

“Your boiler will be working much harder to heat up your room if the radiator is covered in clothes and this will drive up energy costs.

“Not only increased energy bills, but you might also be causing some damage to your favourite clothes, and over time you may find yourself replacing your radiator more often.

“As well as the financial impacts, you will be causing damage to your home and health as well. The indoor air quality can cause mould to grow, and this can then lead to health risks such as flu-like symptoms.”

Reasons to avoid drying your clothes on the radiator:

Expensive

When you have covered your radiators in clothes, the clothes will be getting hot but your room isn't. This means your heating system will be working harder to heat up the home which is likely to increase the cost of your energy bills.

Mould

Drying wet clothes on radiators releases moisture into the air, and once evaporated, it has to go somewhere. Over time this can cause damage and damp to your home, causing staining, peeling paint, and structural damage.

Health problems

As well as causing damage to your home, the implications for your health can also be severe. Damp and poor indoor air quality can respiratory issues and allergic reactions. This can be particularly dangerous for children in the home.

Fire hazard

Some clothes being left too close to hot radiators may ignite and can lead to a dangerous fire. If you leave your home unattended or forget to remove clothes this can be especially concerning.

Radiator damage

Moisture from clothes can seep into the metal and promote corrosion and rust. Over time this can weaken your radiator, shortening its lifespan. If you are having to replace damaged radiators more often this is another costly impact.

Clothes damage

Your favourite clothes may not take too kindly to being dried on a radiator and you could end up ruining them. Clothes in direct contact with heat from radiators may develop stains and the fabric can weaken over time. Discolouration can also occur as the heat causes colours to bleed.