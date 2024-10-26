It is a type of depression that comes and goes depending on the season, according to the NHS.

The mood changes can happen all year round but the symptoms tend to be more obvious in the winter.

Whilst it's not known exactly what causes SAD the disorder has been linked to a reduction in exposure to sunlight.

#SeasonalAffectiveDisorder (SAD) is a type of depression that you may experience during certain seasons or times of the year. It's more common in the winter.



According to the NHS symptoms of SAD can include:

a persistent low mood

a loss of pleasure or interest in normal everyday activities

feeling irritable

feelings of despair, guilt and worthlessness

low self-esteem

tearfulness

feeling stressed or anxious

a reduced sex drive

becoming less sociable

One way that people try to treat SAD is through light therapy, which can be achieved through SAD Lamps or light boxes which produce a very bright light.

If you're curious about buying one for yourself, you can learn more about purchasing one below or you can browse the selection on Pharmacy2U.

These help to simulate the sunlight that's missing during the darker winter months.

People usually use them for around 30 minutes to an hour each morning.

The NHS adds: "It's thought the light may improve SAD by encouraging your brain to reduce the production of melatonin (a hormone that makes you sleepy) and increase the production of serotonin (a hormone that affects your mood)."

Do SAD Lamps work?





According to the NHS, there is mixed evidence regarding the overall effectiveness of light therapy.

However, some studies have concluded it's effective, particularly if used first thing in the morning.

They add: "It's thought that light therapy is best for producing short-term results. This means it may help relieve your symptoms when they occur, but you might still be affected by SAD next winter.

"When light therapy has been found to help, most people noticed an improvement in their symptoms within a week or so."

Meanwhile, Yetunde Bankole, Lead Mental Health and Wellbeing Coach at Vitality said: "The lamp emits strong white or blue light, simulating sunlight to help compensate for reduced exposure during winter.

"The theory is that the light will encourage the production of the hormones related to our mood and sleep. Some SAD lamps also function as a gradual alarm clock, emitting light as you wake to help regulate your body clock."

Sunrise alarm clocks, which gradually light up your bedroom as you wake up, may also be useful for some people.

James Wilson, the in-house sleep expert at Mattress Online, explained: “The kindest way to wake yourself up in the morning is with natural light, especially if you work night shifts or are someone who has an irregular sleep schedule.

"Having a daylight alarm clock can be really helpful for this, as it gradually eases you out of sleep, rather than yanking you out all at once.

"While you may also need sound to ensure you wake up on time, a light box will make the process easier.

"This is because natural light helps to manage the chemical cortisol, the hormone that controls your sleep schedule. It is worth noting that while a light box isn’t going to make waking up a completely pleasant experience, it can definitely help!”

Where can you buy SAD Lamps?





Before using a light box, the NHS recommends checking the manufacturer's information and instructions regarding:

whether the product is suitable for treating SAD

the light intensity you should be using

the recommended length of time you need to use the light

Make sure that you choose a light box that is medically approved for the treatment of SAD and produced by a fully certified manufacturer.