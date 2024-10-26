Between October 26 and November 3 more than 45 museums across Wales will host a week of free and fun activities for all ages, with a new Wales History Trails Passport Challenge also in the mix.

Local museums taking part are Abergavenny Museum, Torfaen Museum, Chepstow Museum, Shire Hall Museum, Monmouth, Big Pit National Coal Museum, National Roman Legion Museum, and Blaenavon Community Museum.

The passport challenge encourages families to visit participating museums and collect stamps in their 'passports'. Continuing until the end of April 2025, it involves 35 of the festival museums in total.

Young visitors who visit just one participating museum during half-term could be in with a chance to win a den making kit, and if they visit six by 27 April 2025, they could win a scooter.