South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Major delays on M4 Westbound during weekend rush hour

Live

Rush hour major delays of 20 minutes on M4 west

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

  • There are approximately 20 minutes of delay on the M4 westbound between J23A and J26
  • There are also increasing delays at J25A for Newport and Cwmbran

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos