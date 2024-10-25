Major delays on M4 Westbound during weekend rush hour

Live Rush hour major delays of 20 minutes on M4 west Traffic By Sallie Phillips Share There are approximately 20 minutes of delay on the M4 westbound between J23A and J26 There are also increasing delays at J25A for Newport and Cwmbran Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here