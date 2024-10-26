SmartRecruiters research found 34 per cent of business leaders were unsure they’ve hired the right people.

The provider of hiring software surveyed 500 midsize companies across the UK, US and Australia and found that despite spending the majority of their time and HR budget on talent acquisition, 51 per cent of business leaders said their strategy was not sufficient, and a third admitted this was harming their brand reputation.

Rebecca Carr, chief executive of SmartRecruiters, said: “The findings underscore the need for HR teams to modernise their talent acquisition strategies to better support business growth and profitability.

"Advanced technologies like AI are revolutionising the talent acquisition process by streamlining inefficiencies and allowing businesses to make smarter, data-driven hiring decisions.”