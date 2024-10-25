Officers are looking for witnesses following a two- car crash which took place on the A467 shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday 16 October.

The force received a report of a crash, involving a grey Hyundai IX35 and a small white car, on the Cwmcarn roundabout on the A467.

The driver of a small white car reportedly left the scene in the direction of Chapel Farm Industrial Estate while the driver of the Hyundai attended hospital with minor injuries.

If you witnessed the crash were in the area at the time or have dashcam footage that could assist officers with their investigation then please get in contact with Gwent Police.

You can do so by contacting them via the website, calling 101, or sending a direct message on social media and quoting log reference 2400348477.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details.