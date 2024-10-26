Octopus Lounge in Newport was named 'Best Dessert Outlet' at the Food Awards Wales in a glitzy ceremony at the Coal Exchange Hotel in Cardiff on Monday, September 9.

The shop, which was opened by husband and wife Gareth and Sarah Tanner in 2021, has become one of the most popular eateries in the whole of Newport.

The Octopus Lounge was originally named after the history of the area where the riverfront housing development was built, which was formerly Newport’s dry docks, home to the infamous Octopus bridge and numerous train track junctions.

The original plan was to specialise in all things sweet and provide a few savoury options to compliment what is on offer - but since opening the savoury menu has grown considerably, now including breakfasts, burgers, pizzas, paninis and jacket potatoes.

Co-owner Sarah said: "We are a small independent business so it is amazing that we have had this recognition from our customers.

Nearly all of our desserts are made by use from scratch in store to ensure quality and freshness of our products.

"We were in the top ten last year and are thrilled to have won this award this year.

"We have been nominated on products such as our bubble waffles, dessert dipping benches, hot ice cream brioche, brownies, blondies, cheesecakes and much more.

"We also run interactive sundae school sessions for children to participate in which have fantastic feedback every time."

On the night of the awards, they posted on their official social media to share the good news, writing: "We’ve won! Best Dessert Outlet Wales 2024.

"Huge thank you to all of our customers and everyone who voted for us. Special thanks go to our amazing team.

"We were up against some fantastic dessert outlets so really surprised when our name was announced.

"Well done to each and every business here at the Food Awards this evening."

Octopus Lounge is open at Llanarth Court on East Dock Road in Newport from 10am to 4pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10am to 10pm Fridays and Saturdays and 12pm to 6pm on Sundays.