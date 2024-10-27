HOW has the first school half term arrived in Wales already?
For many parents, half term can be a tricky time as they work out how best to feed their children during the week with no school.
With that in mind, we've compiled a list of some of the places across South Wales either offering kids eat free or a discounted kids meal for all families to use.
FRANKIE AND BENNY'S
Kids eat free deal from until Friday, November 1
MORRISONS
Spend £5 from the hot menu and get one free kids meal all day every day
COCONUT TREE
One child under 10 eats free every day until Sunday, November 3
SAINSBURYS CAFE
Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot main from 11.30am every day
ASDA
Kids eat for £1 all day every day with no adult spend required
BEEFEATER AND BREWERS FAYRE
Two children under 16 get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult
TRAVELODGE AND PREMIER INN
Buy one adult breakfast from £8.99 and up to two kids eat breakfast for free
SIZZLING PUBS
Every Monday to Friday from 3-7pm kids' mains are £1 with every adult meal
TGI FRIDAYS
Kids eat free when 'Stripes Rewards Members' purchase any adult meal via the app
EMBER INNS
Kids eat for £1 until Friday, November 1 (excluding weekends)
YO! SUSHI
Kids eat free with every £10 adult spend until Friday, November 1
GORDON RAMSAY RESTAURANTS
Kids under eight eat free all day every day at selected Gordon Ramsay restaurants
BILL'S
Two kids eat free Monday to Friday until Friday, November 1
PIZZA HUT
Free kids buffet until Tuesday November 5 until 3pm with the code 'Spooky'
BELLA ITALIA
Children eat for £1 with any adult main, valid 4-6pm Monday to Thursday
WHITBREAD INNS
Two kids under 16 eat for free with every adult breakfast purchased
TABLE TABLE
Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult
PAUSA CAFE AT DUNELM
Kids get one mini main, two snacks and a drink free with every £4 spend after 3pm
IKEA
Kids get a meal from 95p daily from 11am
HUNGRY HORSE
Kids eat for £1 on Mondays
FUTURE INNS
Under fives eat for free with any adult meal
