For many parents, half term can be a tricky time as they work out how best to feed their children during the week with no school.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of some of the places across South Wales either offering kids eat free or a discounted kids meal for all families to use.

FRANKIE AND BENNY'S

Kids eat free deal from until Friday, November 1

MORRISONS

Spend £5 from the hot menu and get one free kids meal all day every day

COCONUT TREE

One child under 10 eats free every day until Sunday, November 3

SAINSBURYS CAFE

Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot main from 11.30am every day

ASDA

Kids eat for £1 all day every day with no adult spend required

BEEFEATER AND BREWERS FAYRE

Two children under 16 get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult

TRAVELODGE AND PREMIER INN

Buy one adult breakfast from £8.99 and up to two kids eat breakfast for free

SIZZLING PUBS

Every Monday to Friday from 3-7pm kids' mains are £1 with every adult meal

TGI FRIDAYS

Kids eat free when 'Stripes Rewards Members' purchase any adult meal via the app

EMBER INNS

Kids eat for £1 until Friday, November 1 (excluding weekends)

YO! SUSHI

Kids eat free with every £10 adult spend until Friday, November 1

GORDON RAMSAY RESTAURANTS

Kids under eight eat free all day every day at selected Gordon Ramsay restaurants

BILL'S

Two kids eat free Monday to Friday until Friday, November 1

PIZZA HUT

Free kids buffet until Tuesday November 5 until 3pm with the code 'Spooky'

BELLA ITALIA

Children eat for £1 with any adult main, valid 4-6pm Monday to Thursday

WHITBREAD INNS

Two kids under 16 eat for free with every adult breakfast purchased

TABLE TABLE

Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult

PAUSA CAFE AT DUNELM

Kids get one mini main, two snacks and a drink free with every £4 spend after 3pm

IKEA

Kids get a meal from 95p daily from 11am

HUNGRY HORSE

Kids eat for £1 on Mondays

FUTURE INNS

Under fives eat for free with any adult meal