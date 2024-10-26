Members of the Pill neighbourhood policing team partnered up with Newport City Council's Trading Standards officers to conduct a warrant in the Corporation Road area of Newport.

The operation was successful, with vast quantities of illegal tobacco, illegal vapes and a large amount of cash also seized.

The good news was posted on the Gwent Police Newport Officers social media pages at around 8pm on Friday, October 25, alongside images of the tobacco, vapes and cash seized.

The post read: "Today Pill NPT conducted a Joint operation with Newport City Council Trading Standards in the Corporation Road area of Newport.

"Vast quantities of illegal tobacco seized. Vast quantities of illegal vapes seized. Cash seized."