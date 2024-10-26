The Neon, located between Clarence Place and Usk Road, is a popular venue offering various entertainment facilities such as a cinema, live concerts, and conference-based facilities.

It previously claimed it could be used as a 2,000-capacity space “catering to all needs” including conferences, weddings, raves and memorials.

Since its closure the venue was taken over by Exposure Wrestling in May earlier this year and transformed into a wrestling academy.

The Neon has had quite the history in the city.

It had its alcohol license revoked and shut its doors back in 2023, and the venue closed on New Years Eve that year after a warrant from police discovered a cannabis factory inside the venue.

The venue now plans to reopen its doors for its first live wrestling event and a Halloween Roller Disco.

A spokesperson for The Neon said: “Exposure Wrestling moved into the venue in May and the management took over the bills and general maintenance.

“There was a lot of work needed to repair and make the venue usable again, from the foyer ceiling having completed collapsed to the doors vandalised and dressing rooms used by the homeless.”

They continued: “We have endeavoured to get things going as quickly as possible and will be running our first Wrestling event this Sunday doors are 6pm. We will then open for a Halloween Roller Disco on Thursday Oct 31st... (Bring your own Skates).”

With doors open this Sunday (October 27th) and Halloween Night. We look forward to seeing what The Neon has in store!