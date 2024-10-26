John Francis are offering the chance to purchase a former toilet block located in Fishguard town centre for £45,000.

The facility is currently closed but proposals to transform the building for retail use are welcomed by the local council.

The former toilet block is located in Fishguard town centre. (Image: John Francis) The property is listed at a price of £45,000. (Image: John Francis) Buyers are encouraged to repurpose the building for retail use. (Image: John Francis) The building has a gross internal area of approximately 22 square metres. (Image: John Francis) A formal planning application would need to be submitted to repurpose the facility. (Image: John Francis) Ecological and infrastructure assessments are required before any work can take place. (Image: John Francis)

However, buyers would have to submit a formal planning application, including ecological and infrastructure assessments.

The gross internal area of the building is approximately 22 square metres or 237 square feet.

For more information about this property, visit the listing on the John Francis website.