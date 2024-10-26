Peter David Long, 66, pleaded guilty on August 21, 2024, to six counts of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years and 13 counts of indecent assault.

The 19 offences were against four girls who were all aged between seven and 14 at the time of the offending.

On Friday, October 25, Long was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court to 24 years imprisonment with one year on licence, a life-time restraining order for all complainants. Peter Long whose been jailed (Image: South Wales Police) Officer in the Case, Detective Constable Georgia Davis, said: “It’s entirely down to these women willing to speak to us regarding Long’s despicable actions that he’ll now face the consequences.

"I want to commend them for their strength throughout the investigation and court process. It took a great deal of bravery to come forward and tell us what happened.

“Allegations of sexual offences will always be taken seriously by our officers no matter how many years have passed, and I hope this conviction proves that it is never too late to tell your story.

"We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice, regardless of when the offences occurred.

“I encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual crime to come forward and report it, knowing we will investigate thoroughly.

"We have specially trained officers who will support you throughout, as well as partner agencies.”

Long was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.