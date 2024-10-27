Cruel gangsters inflicted a “significant head injury” on Lewys Lintern to ensure he carried on working for them, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

This emerged after Gwent Police caught him dealing in the Caerphilly area.

“Vulnerable” Lintern had been recruited by drug dealers to sell both crack cocaine and cocaine for them under duress.

He had been press-ganged by professional criminals when he was around 14 or 15.

The defendant, now aged 20, of Cochwyn Avenue, Llanishen, Cardiff pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He also admitted to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Co-defendant Georgie Tannetta, also 20, of Rhodfa Crughywel, St Mellons, Cardiff also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Of his experience, his barrister Ruth Smith said of Lintern: “He was quite severely beaten up, threatened with knives.

“In the pre-sentence report, it refers to some significant head injury that he had at one time in respect of being beaten up to ensure that he would carry on working for those, some that were pressurising him.

“The sad fact is that those that come into the reaches of those involved in the supply of drugs find it very difficult to escape.”

Miss Smith added in mitigation: “The situation that faced Mr Lintern and his family, quite simply, the situation since Mr Lintern has been in since about 14 or 15 has been a nightmare for his family.

“They have tried everything they can to support him.

“He is very lucky that he still has a very supportive mother and supportive grandparents who can still see the good in Mr Lintern and one to support him in any efforts to rehabilitate himself.”

Tannetta’s barrister Gareth Williams said his client was also young when he committed the offences and that the defendant was an expectant father.

Judge Richard Kember told Lintern: “You were engaged by pressure and hand exploited to carry out the supply of class A drugs, supplying direct to street users.”

He sent both defendants to a young offender institution and ordered them to carry out unpaid work and complete a rehabilitation activity requirement.