Detectives are seeking information concerning the movements and whereabouts of Charlene Hobbs who hasn’t been seen since July 7, 2025.

A 45-year-old man from Adamsdown in Cardiff has been arrested in connection with the investigation and is being questioned at Cardiff Bay police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have information which will help us find Charlene who hasn’t been seen since early August.

“We are keeping an open mind as to Charlene’s whereabouts but we are very concerned for her wellbeing.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, could help us to find her so place contact us.

“I also want to appeal directly to Charlene. If you are reading this please contact the police to let us know that you are safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2400353044.