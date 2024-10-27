A NEWPORT woman has appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court to plead guilty to keeping five XL Bully dogs.

Chantelle Bennett, 34, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn admitted possessing/having custody of a fighting dog.

The animals are called Daenerys, Prime, Bumblebee, Duster and Violet.

Bennett committed the offences on April 23.

She was ordered to pay £3,000 compensation, £200 costs and a £162 fine.

Contingent destruction orders were made for the dogs unless they are kept under proper control.

A ban on unregistered XL Bullies came into force in February.