A NEWPORT woman has appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court to plead guilty to keeping five XL Bully dogs.
Chantelle Bennett, 34, of Sandpiper Way, Duffryn admitted possessing/having custody of a fighting dog.
The animals are called Daenerys, Prime, Bumblebee, Duster and Violet.
Bennett committed the offences on April 23.
She was ordered to pay £3,000 compensation, £200 costs and a £162 fine.
Contingent destruction orders were made for the dogs unless they are kept under proper control.
A ban on unregistered XL Bullies came into force in February.
