The body of a woman believed to be missing person Joanne Jones has been found by South Wales Police.

Mrs Jones, 49, had been missing from her home since Monday. Now, police say they have found a body and informed Mrs Jones family.

In a post published on X, formally Twitter, by South Wales Police at 11.30pm on October 26, a spokesperson said: "Police officers searching for Joanne Jones, 49, who has been missing from her home since Monday, have recovered the body of a woman.

"Formal identification is yet to take place.

"Mrs Jones’ family and H M Coroner have been informed."

Jones was last seen around 9.45am on Monday morning, October 21, in Vale Gardens, Pontypridd, with officers 'seriously concerned' for her welfare.

It is believed she headed onto Graigwen Road in the direction of Llanwonno Forest.

CCTV showed her wearing a dark green coat, black rucksack, leggings, and walking boots. Previously, Chief Inspector Matt Rowlands said: "Since Joanne was reported missing to us, we had officers working tirelessly to try and establish the circumstances around her disappearance and to understand where she went after leaving Vale Gardens.

“As part of these searches, we deployed the National Police Air Service, drones, Mountain Rescue volunteers, specialist search dogs and circulated missing person flyers to local dog walkers and hikers.

“I understand how distressing this is for Joanne’s family and friends, and we are grateful for the ongoing support offered by the local community over the past few days.”

