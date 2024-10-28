A MAN has been charged with having animal pornography and child abuse images.
Lee Parker, 40, from Pontypool appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He is accused of three counts of making indecent photographs of children and one each of possessing a prohibited image of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.
The making of indecent photographs of children allegations relate to 254 category A, 212 category B and 227 category C images.
The prosecution claims this happened between July 7, 2019 and November 16, 2023.
Parker, of Hillside Drive, Cwmfields is due to appear before the crown court on November 21.
The defendant was granted unconditional bail.
