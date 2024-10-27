The girl was said to be walking her dog when she was approached by a white man described as being aged between 30 and 45 years-old with short brown hair.

He engaged her in conversation before assaulting her and pushing her to the ground and running off.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "We are investigating an assault upon an 11-year-old girl which happened at around 5.30pm on Friday October 25 on the footpath between Cardiff Golf Club and Pentwyn Road which passes by Glyn Rhosyn, Pontprennau.

"The girl was walking her dog when she was approached by a white man described as being aged between 30 and 45 years-old with short brown hair.

"He engaged her in conversation before assaulting her and pushing her to the ground and running off.

"We want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen the man as he was running off along the lane.

"If you can help, please contact us and quote reference 2400355935."