A MAN has been missing for almost two weeks.
South Wales Police are appealing to members of the public to help locate a missing man who they’ve been desperately trying to find for nearly two weeks.
Steven Jones, 52, went missing from his home in Waunarlwydd, Swansea, and was last seen 13 days ago on Monday October 14th.
In a post on X South Wales Police stated: “Help us find Steven Jones, missing from his home in Waunarlwydd.”
Members of the public with any information on Steven’s whereabouts or if they think they’ve seen Steven somewhere have been asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 357741.
Or alternatively, contact the police via Live Chat, online, or 101.
