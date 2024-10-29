Retrospective approval

A delegated officer has approved a retrospective application for the change of use of a former lamb shed to residential at The Lamb Shed, Upper Red House Farm, Upper Red House, Abbey Bridge, Llanvihangel Ystern Llewern.

Tree work

A delegated officer has approved work on trees including pruning branches growing over property roof tops at 16 And 17 Company Farm Drive, Llanfoist.

Roof refusal

A delegated officer has refused a proposed new roof design with loft conversion to create another bedroom to a three-bedroom detached home at The Orchard, 21 Maryport Street, Usk.

Tree reduction

A delegated officer has approved crown reduction work on an oak tree at 17 Burrium Gate, Usk.

Tree felling

A large sycamore tree growing on top of a gas pipeline on the rear boundary of 8 Cwrt Bryn Derwen, Usk, can be felled a delegated officer has decided.

Tree removal

Work to remove three conifers at Yew Tree Cottage, Tintern, has been approved by a delegated officer.

New wall and gate

A delegated officer has approved plans to remove a stone wall and metal gate and replace it with a new stone wall and gate at High Brow Road, Five Lanes, near Caerwent.

Extension yes

A single storey wrap around extension at 3 The Close, Portskewett, has been approved by a delegated officer.

Yes to garage plans

A delegated officer has approved plans for a garage and annexe at 1 Chippenhamgate Street, Monmouth.

Tree pruning

A delegated officer has approved plans to prune a large ash tree in the back garden of 12 St James Square, Monmouth.

Removal of tree

A dead lime tree at St peter's Church, Old Dixton Road, Monmouth, can be removed, a delegated officer has decided.



