Luke May drove a Toyota Avensis at 65mph in a 20mph zone as he was being pursued along the SDR and Nash Road in Newport.

"It was a taxi vehicle displaying relevant taxi logos and badges," prosecutor Dan Jones said.

He was only brought to a stop after officers deployed a stinger device during the incident that started at around 3.20am in the morning.

Learner driver May and another man fled from the vehicle before the former was arrested.

The defendant was found hiding under a table in a garden.

These offences occurred on June 7 last year.

May, now aged 20, of Libeneth Road, Newport pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, drug driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

The defendant was also being sentenced over a fight that occurred later in 2023 outside the Grill & Bake takeaway on Corporation Road on December 22.

Mr Jones told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant had a knife and was making stabbing and slashing motions towards a man who retreats backwards.

“Another male throws a traffic cone at that man who then picks it up and throws it at this defendant which caused him to drop the knife. People then run away.”

May admitted affray and possession of a bladed article.

The defendant had a previous conviction for the latter offence for which he was handed a six-month suspended sentence in 2022.

Hannah Meredith-Jones for May said: “He has realised how stupid he was and he does not want to return to custody.”

The court heard how the defendant has spent the last 10 months remanded in custody.

“The defendant wants to return to college and get a job,” his barrister added.

The judge, Recorder David Warner, sent May to a young offender institution for just over 67 weeks and banned him from driving for two years and six months.

The defendant will have to pay a £187 surcharge following his release from custody.

He will be released now or imminently after spending nearly a year behind bars.