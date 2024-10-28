The classic theme tune, known by many, was changed to the sound of a flatlining heartbeat.

In scenes aired earlier this week, the long-serving cast member, played by Helen Worth, was taken to hospital after a heart attack.

As part of the storyline, the ITV soap opera partnered with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to raise awareness about heart disease.

The popular soap opera also sent a powerful message to fans at the end of Sunday’s episode as the credits were interrupted by a message to highlight the charity’s research into prevention, diagnosis and treatment for heart and circulatory diseases.

The message was voiced by BHF ambassador and former Coronation Street actor Kimberly Hart-Simpson who played Nicky Wheatley in the soap.

In Wednesday’s episode, Jesse Chadwick, played by John Thomson, spotted Gail breathing unsteadily and clutching her arm while searching for a bicycle pump before phoning an ambulance which took her to hospital.

Gail was in a panic and told paramedics: “I think I'm having a heart attack.”

It comes after Worth, 73, who has played Platt family matriarch Gail for 50 years, announced in June she would be leaving the ITV soap this year following a “major storyline for the Platt family”.

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director at the BHF and consultant cardiologist, said: “A heart attack can happen on any street, even Coronation Street.

“We’re honoured to be a part of British television history by working with ITV and Coronation Street to deliver the incredibly important message that heart attacks happen to women too and that supporting the BHF to fund science could save lives.

“We hope the unexpected sound of a heart monitor flatlining at the end of Sunday’s episode captured people’s attention and served as a reminder that Gail’s exit from the show could have ended very differently.”

Simon Daglish, deputy managing director of commercial at ITV, said: “Just as Gail’s heart momentarily stopped, we want to arrest the famous Coronation Street theme tune to showcase the incredible work of the British Heart Foundation.

“We’re very proud to be able to work with important charities and brands to help amplify their message in innovative and creative ways and help the BHF with their vital research.”