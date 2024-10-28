The retail group said it will hire staff across its John Lewis and Waitrose stores.

JLP said the firm will hire 4,100 more temporary workers than in the same period last year.

The roles will be in Waitrose and John Lewis shops across the UK to help during the busiest period of the year - in the run-up to Black Friday, Christmas and John Lewis’s sale period in January.

This latest recruitment drive is set to be JLP's biggest ever. (Image: PA) Waitrose is to start recruiting 7,700 seasonal roles across more than 300 shops in the coming weeks, including:

Supermarket assistants

Night shift workers

Customer delivery drivers

While recruitment for 2,000 temporary roles at the 34 John Lewis stores in the UK is already under way.

The retailer said it has a “small number” of vacancies remaining after a high level of interest.

JLP is also recruiting around 2,800 workers in its supply chain, through agencies, which will be used to fill roles such as warehouse workers and drivers to deal with increased online demand.

John Lewis and Waitrose are the latest retailers to announce a major recruitment drive ahead of the 2024 Christmas period joining the likes of Aldi and Morrisons.

Already strong demand for Christmas products

The JLP said it has already witnessed strong demand for Christmas products in recent weeks.

Volumes of its Waitrose Christmas range are up 25% (year-on-year) and sales of decorations from its John Lewis Christmas shop are also up 20%.

Customer director at JLP, Charlotte Lock, said: “Whether making sure you’re choosing the right headphones or wanting inspirational food ideas for entertaining, we know customers value the independent, trusted advice they get from our partners and that friendly, personal touch.

“Our partners have always been at the heart of what sets us apart – we’re thrilled by the interest the roles have already received and that people want to be part of the excitement that surrounds our two brands at Christmas.”