Mould and damp can become a problem in the colder months when the heating comes on and condensation becomes an issue.

Damp homes can lead to mould which isn’t good for the house or your health.

So, to help you out, home safety experts have shared the tell-tale signs you should look for if you think you might have a mould or damp problem.

The expert said immediate action should be taken if you spot any of the tell-tale signs for mould and damp problems (Image: Getty) Chris Jones from Homelink, Aico’s ‘connected home’ solution specialists, said: “Damp and mould produces allergens, irritants, mould spores and other toxins that are harmful to health.

“According to the Institute of Health Equity, illnesses linked to cold, damp and dangerous homes cost the NHS more than £2.5 billion a year.

“There are some telltale signs that might help identify damp and mould and, if it is discovered, immediate action should be taken.”

3 tell-tale signs you could have a mould or damp problem

The tell-tale signs of a mould or damp problem include:

Musty smells or mould spots on walls, ceilings or around windows

Peeling wallpaper, blistering paint or discoloured walls

Damp patches that don’t dry out, especially on lower walls or ceilings

How to prevent a mould or damp problem

Chris said: “Early identification means action can be taken before the problem gets worse.

“Energy-efficient measures, such as better insulation, double-glazing and efficient heating systems reduce the likelihood of condensation and damp assuming ventilation is correctly specified”.

To prevent a mould or damp problem:

Ensure properties are well-ventilated, particularly in kitchens and bathrooms

Install and maintain extractor fans where necessary

Regularly check roofs, gutters and plumbing for leaks

Ensure properties have adequate insulation and heating to prevent condensation

Take measures to reduce moisture such as drying clothes outside whenever possible and using extractor fans

Chris added: “Environmental sensors are also useful to monitor indoor humidity and temperature levels, alerting residents when conditions may lead to condensation or damp.”