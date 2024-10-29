A PAEDOPHILE has been banned from going to children’s parks and swimming pools after he sexually abused a young boy.
Andrew Rowe, 47, from Caerphilly was jailed for six months after he admitted assaulting a boy under the age of 13 by touching.
The offence took place last month on September 25, prosecutor Michael Williams said.
Newport magistrates were asked to take in account Rowe’s guilty plea.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, Llanbradach will have to register as a sex offender for the next seven years.
A seven-year sexual harm prevention order was imposed which places a number of restrictions on Rowe once he is released from prison.
One of these prohibits him: “From attending places where large numbers of children are likely to be present, such as a play area in a park, sports fields where children’s clubs are participating or leisure facilities such as swimming pools."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article