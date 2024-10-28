South Wales Argus
Hundreds of homes facing power outage in NP11 area

Hundreds of homes in Cwmfelinfach facing power outage

By Sallie Phillips

  • Hundreds of homes in Cwmfelinfach are currently facing a power outage
  • National Grid has confirmed that homes in Cwmfelinfach and the NP11 area are currently out
  • They hope to restore power by 12.30

