Car park work

Andrew Hole, of Sant Ffraed Limited, Unit 9 Tawe Business Village, Phoenix Way, Swansea Enterprise Park, Swansea has applied to install an additional car parking area at Sant Ffraed House, Llanvihangel Gobion. The application includes a new service hard, refuse storage, four shipping containers, a Portacabin office, perimeter fencing, landscaping to the side of the wedding venue and three wooden sleeper raised beds and a parking area at the front of Sant Ffread House.

Three new flats

Plans have been lodged for a mixed use development at 7-9 Main Road, Portskewett, by Mr and Mrs Singh. It includes an extension to a shop to provide a new entrance and a storeroom and a new development of three flats following the demolition of a dormer bungalow.

Extension application

Jonathan Lewis, of Little Cophill, Itton Road, St Arvans, has applied to build a part single storey and part two storey extension at the front of the property.

Charging point

Plans for a rear extension, removal of ducted air system, removal of a service staircase and the installation of an EV charging point, among other work, at Castle Hill House, Castle Hill, Monmouth, has been submitted by Mr and Mrs Holdcroft, of the same address.

Dormer plans

Susan Skinner, of 119 Castle lea, Caldicot, has applied to build a side facing dormer at the same address.



