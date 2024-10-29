Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl was the victim of a break in during the evening of Thursday, October 24.

According to group leader Helen Greenwood, a significant amount of money was taken and all of their cupboards and drawers had been destroyed and emptied, leaving a lot of damage and mess behind.

The nursery, which has allegedly become a major part of the local community, has been going for many years, with the break in leaving staff and families distraught.

Group leader Helen Greenwood (centre) has been overwhelmed by the support offered (Image: Helen Greenwood) As a result, the community has pulled together to help the nursery get back on its feet following the theft, and raised almost £2,000 on a JustGiving site set up by one of the nursery's parents.

Ms Greenwood said: "We’ve had more than 30 offers to clean up, it’s been overwhelming!"

Nursery worker Dawn Poole added: “After all these years for this to happen, it’s just so sad."

The incident was immediately reported to Gwent Police, and despite having to have police visit and the big clean up needed, staff still managed to rally and host the Nursery’s Halloween disco.

Staff at the nursery said that they "couldn't let it [the break in] beat us!"

Parents of children who attend the nursery were outraged at the news themselves, with one dad telling the Argus: “I’m so mad they broke into my nursery!”

The money box was emptied, food eaten and cupboards left open (Image: Helen Greenwood) This sentiment is shared throughout our nursery and wider community with neighbours offering support, parents wanting to help and local businesses offering services.

Ms Greenwood has had nothing but praise for the local community and how they have shown up to help the nursery when they needed it most.

She said: "It’s situations like these that show we’re not a business, we are a family."

Any donations given thr0ough the JustGiving page will be used to recoup the money that was stolen and pay for an updated security system including stronger locks and a CCTV system to avoid this happening again.

If you would like to donate to the JustGiving page, you can do so here.

If you have any information about the break in please contact Gwent Police and quote the crime reference number GWP20241024-0105.

If you would like to find out more about Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl you can do so by phoning 01495 755616 or email hgglynebwy@gmail.com and ask for group leader Helen Greenwood.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm we had a report of a burglary at the nursery where money was stolen.

"It happened sometime between 4pm on Wednesday 23 October and 8.15am on Thursday 24 October.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting 2400353898, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."