Noel and Liam Gallagher announced back in August they had put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming Oasis' long-awaited reunion after 15 years.

Making the announcement, the brothers said: “The great wait is over" before revealing a 2025 UK and Ireland tour which will include dates in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Oasis confirms second support act for Cardiff show

Now the band has revealed English indie rock band Cast will be the opening act for all of the UK and Ireland Oasis Live '25 shows.

Just Announced 🇬🇧🇮🇪@castofficial are confirmed as the opening band for all UK and Ireland Oasis Live ‘25 shows!#OasisLive25 pic.twitter.com/EqYZUTP8rN — Oasis (@oasis) October 28, 2024

Cast are known for songs including Walkaway, Alright and Sandstorm.

Confirming the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the band said: "We are delighted to confirm that we will be supporting Oasis as part of their worldwide tour, in the UK and Ireland performances in 2025, with Richard Ashcroft.

"Tickets are sold out, and we can’t wait to see you all for these BIBLICAL shows."

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement about the announcement.

One person on X commented: "Ooohhhhhh my bloody god!!! Originally got tickets as my 13 year old daughter wanted to see Oasis!!

"And thankfully the stress to get the tickets is now more than worth it to see Cast - can’t believe it, just made my year this."

Another fan added: "Oh wow that's awesome! They are going to be amazing!!

While a third person said: "Buzzin. They were class supporting LG this year."

Oasis will perform two sold out shows as part of its Live '25 Tour at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on July 4 and 5, 2025.