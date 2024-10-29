Porch approved

Plans for a front porch at 32 Cardigan Crescent, Croesyceiliog, have been approved with conditions.

New home approved

Plans to convert the ground and first floor common rooms to a new two-storey dwelling at Trem Y Mynydd, Blaenavon, have been approved with conditions.

Tree work

Planners have approved plans to carry out work on trees covered by Tree preservation Orders at Hillytree Cottage, Mill Lane, Llanyravon, Cwmbran. The approval is with conditions.

Extension approved

Plans for a single storey extension at the back of 14 Ffordd Bevan, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, have been approved with conditions.

No to new home

Planners have refused an application to build a three-bedroom detached home with parking on land beside 20 park Crescent, Penygarn, Pontypool.

New door approval

Plans to install a UPVC door with side panels behind a roller shutter door at Unit 8 South Pontypool Industrial Park, New Inn, have been approved with conditions.

No to air pump

Planners have refused an application for an air source heat pump at 3 Mount Road, St Cadoc's, Pontypool.

No to six flats

Plans to convert the former Pisgah Baptist Church in Talywain to six flats have been refused.

New warehouse yes

Planners have approved, with conditions, an application to build a new warehouse at Builders Yard, Rockhill Road, Pontymoile, Pontypool.



