The latest planning decisions by Torfaen County Borough Council:
Porch approved
Plans for a front porch at 32 Cardigan Crescent, Croesyceiliog, have been approved with conditions.
New home approved
Plans to convert the ground and first floor common rooms to a new two-storey dwelling at Trem Y Mynydd, Blaenavon, have been approved with conditions.
Tree work
Planners have approved plans to carry out work on trees covered by Tree preservation Orders at Hillytree Cottage, Mill Lane, Llanyravon, Cwmbran. The approval is with conditions.
Extension approved
Plans for a single storey extension at the back of 14 Ffordd Bevan, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, have been approved with conditions.
No to new home
Planners have refused an application to build a three-bedroom detached home with parking on land beside 20 park Crescent, Penygarn, Pontypool.
New door approval
Plans to install a UPVC door with side panels behind a roller shutter door at Unit 8 South Pontypool Industrial Park, New Inn, have been approved with conditions.
No to air pump
Planners have refused an application for an air source heat pump at 3 Mount Road, St Cadoc's, Pontypool.
No to six flats
Plans to convert the former Pisgah Baptist Church in Talywain to six flats have been refused.
New warehouse yes
Planners have approved, with conditions, an application to build a new warehouse at Builders Yard, Rockhill Road, Pontymoile, Pontypool.
