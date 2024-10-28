A MAN sentenced over drug supply offences has been recalled to prison.
Ross Price, from Tredegar, has breached his licence conditions and been recalled to prison.
Price, 39, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Thursday 4 July and is now recalled to prison.
He was sentenced of two years and six months in prison for drug supply offences at Newport Magistrates Court in May last year.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2400339858.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.
