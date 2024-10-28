Officers are trying to locate 34-year-old Anthony Richards, from the Caerphilly area.

Richards has breached his licence conditions and has now been recalled to prison.

He received a prison sentence of five months 29 days for the possession of an offensive weapon at Newport Magistrates' Court on 12 August 2024.

Anyone with information on Richards' whereabouts can contact the police via the website, call 101 or send the force a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400339881.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with details.