The latest planning applications received by Torfaen County Borough Council:
Replacement window
Plans to replace the windows at the 1st Panteg Scout Hall, The Highway, New Inn, have been submitted by the troupe.
New home plans
An application to build a house and replace a garage at The Jays Neville Street, Garndiffaith, has been submitted by Mr and Mrs J Priddle.
Extension application
Emma Nash, of 13 Maes Y Rhiw Court, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, has applied change of use of a 25 sqm extension at the rear of the property to be used as a personal training / coaching area.
Extension plans
Plans have been submitted by Ms Buss for a two-storey side extension and single storey rear extension at 64 Palm Close, New Inn.
Conversion plans
Plans to convert an existing garage / outbuilding to self contained holiday accommodation at Brookside, Sluvad Road, New Inn, have been submitted by G Maule, of the same address.
