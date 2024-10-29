Mr Williams is CEO of chartered accountancy firm Bevan Buckland, and will continue in that role alongside his role at the chamber.

He has a background in international banking prior to joining Bevan Buckland and is passionate about supporting Welsh business.

Mr Williams said: “I am excited to lead the chamber in its next chapter, and work with the team to use our network and expertise to support businesses in Wales through both good and challenging times as businesses respond to a range of legislative changes, and announcements expected from the chancellor in Wednesday’s Budget.”

Penny Lock, the chamber’s director of partnerships, said: “Hundreds of our partners and members have been involved in our engaging and impactful events through the past year.

“The chamber will continue to build and develop this programme in consultation with those partners and members, in particular, the 2025 Wales Business Awards.”

The chamber has also actively started to strengthen its board to further reflect the diversity and voices of its membership, and to appoint a new chairman, replacing Paul Clark, who has resigned from the board.

The chamber is a membership organisation which supports businesses across 80 per cent of Wales through facilitating connections, upskilling opportunities and trade expertise.

It is part of the British Chambers of Commerce and wider global chamber network.