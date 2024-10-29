The City of Newport Business Club will hear from Richie Turner, Startup Stiwdio incubator manager at the University of South Wales and entrepreneurship consultant Dr Nick Lambert about two pieces of research they carried out in late 2023 around the creative economy in the city.

Richie Turner has worked in the arts, creative industries and higher education sector in Wales for more than 40 years and has founded several creative businesses. He has also held several public appointments in the arts and creative industries for Welsh Government and was the first director for Nesta (UK Innovation Foundation) in Wales.

Dr Lambert has 25 years’ experience in creative industries research, including running the VASARI Centre at Birkbeck, University of London, and as head of research at Ravensbourne University.

Business club chairman Professor Jonathan Deacon said: “Creative industries are an often overlooked sector of the economy, but they bring many millions of pounds into Wales every year. I am sure our networking guests will enjoy yet another fascinating evening.”

The City of Newport Business Club event on November 14 at the Mercure Hotel in the city centre starts at 5.30pm. Tickets, which include a two-course meal, are £25 and can be booked via the business club website, where you can also find details of how to become a member.