Housing developer Redrow is planning to build the new facility at its Great Milton Park site off Cot Hill, in the east of the city, where it is constructing hundreds of new homes.

A council report shows a new English-language school would welcome up to 45 pupils in each year group, plus a 24-place nursery and a learning resource base for children who have additional learning needs.

Cllr Deb Davies, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education, said she looks forward to the site “becoming the latest to join our amazing network of schools”.

“Newport is Wales’s fastest growing city and has one of the youngest populations, so it is important that we are ready to meet the likely increase in school places,” she added. “This includes Welsh-medium opportunities and more places for children with additional and complex needs.”

The report shows Redrow will build the school, but the council and Welsh Government are set to pay for its “fixtures, fittings and fit-out”.

The council expects its share of that work will cost around £230,000.

If the project goes ahead, it is likely the school will open gradually from September 2026 and welcome an “incremental” increase in new pupils, each academic year, over a six year period after that.

A new school forms part of the agreement with developer Redrow for the Cot Hill site, near Llanwern, where the council has previously granted outline planning permission for 1,100 homes.

Cllr Davies said the local authority wants to “provide first-class, modern environments where children can learn and thrive”.

She is expected to approve the launching of a public consultation, later this week, when residents can have their say on the proposals for the new school at Great Milton Park.

The consultation period will also involve drop-in sessions for those affected by the proposal.

The school project has already won the support of Llanwern ward councillor Martyn Kellaway who, in comments included in the report, said he “fully supports” the proposal.