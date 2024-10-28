The Friendly Fox, on Caerphilly Road, Bassaleg, became the centre of some Facebook speculation that children were no longer allowed in the pub.

One of the pub owners, Terry Hall, confirmed that the pub has not banned children and has just changed where children are allowed inside the building.

Mr Hall told the Argus that children will not be allowed in the bar section of the pub after 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays. However, they can still go to the beer garden, restaurant section or the other pub spaces.

Mr Hall said: “We have now reconfigured it so that after 5pm on Fridays and Saturdays we do not allow children into the drinking part of the pub.”

“After 5 o’clock children are allowed if they are in the eating section just not the bar section."

Mr Hall said the reason behind the decision was to make the pub a more inviting place.

“We did this because we found that drinkers feel intimidated by the people eating in the pub and the people eating feel intimidated by the drinkers,” said Mr Hall.

The policy has caused a bit of a stir online.

Rich Wilbraham, posted on Facebook that he agreed with the Friendly Fox's policy, saying: "Kids are welcome and allowed into pubs. But, a Friday and Saturday evening, in a pub, do people really want to take kids into a bar? The restaurant part is fine, no problem with that, but a bar? As a parent I don't think that's right."

Omair Sheikh commented on a Facebook post discussing the topic: "Probably because a place full of alcohol isn't a great choice of environment for kids. I say well done to this pub!"

However, some Facebook users did not approve of the Friendly Fox's new rule change.

Bobby Millar posted: "Not so friendly Fox. Just been told you can't have kids in the pub after 5 on Fri and Sat unless eating. Is this the 1970s? Vote with your feed."

John Purchase commented on Bobby Millar's post: "That's the kind of short sighted view that will close them."