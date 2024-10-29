A group of parliamentarians for areas has been convened by Lord Lipsey with the aim to encourage the government and parliament to act over the deterioration of the River Wye.

Representatives of the group met Baroness Hayman of Ullock, the responsible minister to advance proposals for tackling this disaster.

Among the ideas put forward was the minister should chair a local meeting with all the parties involved to discuss ways forward.

A bill should be introduced to tackle agricultural pollution – in the case of the Wye at least 60 per cent caused by chicken droppings.

The law firm Leigh Day is supporting the group.

The parliamentary group meeting was initially formed in September. It includes Jesse Norman, Conservative MP for South Herefordshire; David Chadwick, newly elected Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe; Ellie Chowns, newly elected Green MP for North Herefordshire; Lord Lisvane, a crossbencher and former Clerk of the House of Commons who lives close to the Wye; Matt Bishop, newly elected Labour for the Forest of Dean and Catherine Fookes, the newly elected Labour MP for Monmouthshire.

David Lipsey said:

“The growing army of local defenders of the Wye can now rely on local parliamentarians of all parties to fight their cause.”

Contact: LipseyD@parliament.uk

UK Parliament Disclaimer: this e-mail is confidential to the intended recipient. If you have received it in error, please notify the sender and delete it from your system. Any unauthorised use, disclosure, or copying is not permitted. This e-mail has been checked for viruses, but no liability is accepted for any damage caused by any virus transmitted by this e-mail. This e-mail address is not secure, is not encrypted and should not be used for sensitive data.