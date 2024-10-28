Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police were spotted in the Goldwire Lane area of Monmouth early on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has now confirmed there had been an incident in the area, but said it had been deemed "accidental".

They said: "It seems there was a fire involving a hob and some paper, but this was put out by the time our crews arrived and there was no action taken by SWFRS.

"The incident has been tagged as accidental."

Gwent Police also told the Argus that they had been called to the scene in a supportive capacity, with SWFRS being the lead agency on this incident.

Residents also reported seeing multiple police cars and an air ambulance in the area at the time of the incident.