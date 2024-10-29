The global skills organisation has revealed that learners from Wales stood out in terms of career progression after completing its qualifications.

Its 2024 Impact Report showed that more than 1.6 million people have completed a City & Guilds course in 2024.

And it details its contribution to society in social and economic returns, totalling £15.3 billion.

Kirstie Donnelly, chief executive of City & Guilds, said: “This report shows that 76 per cent of City & Guilds learners have progressed into further education or work. And with access to new insights directly from our learners, we can see that they are more confident, with greater employment prospects and looking forward to brighter futures.

“In particular, I am proud that we are continuing to create opportunities for some of the most disadvantaged people, helping them to reach their career goals, integrate and contribute to our society and economy. This is further testament to the fact that skills really can change lives.”