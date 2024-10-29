The £55,000 grant will fund a children and young people’s worker who will support the delivery of Calan’s Inspiring Families Programme, which aims to develop trust and motivation in the non-abusive parent so they will have a clearer understanding of the impact that the abuse has had on the way they think.

One of the aims of the programme is to hear and empower the voice of the children.

With the continued funding the charity will continue to embrace the ‘voice of the child’ within the family assessment and address the impact that living in an abusive household has.

The grant from South Wales Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.

Michelle Whelan, chief executive of Calan DVS, said: “We’re very grateful to South Wales Freemasons for their generous grant, which will significantly enhance our ability to assist more children and young people impacted by domestic abuse.

"Thanks to them we will continue to provide vital resources and support to children and families, helping them to overcome the challenges they face and to build safer, brighter futures”.

Robert Payne, from South Wales Freemasons, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to help Calan DVS with their hugely important programme helping children and families who have gone through domestic abuse.

"It’s hard to overestimate the corrosive effect of violence and abuse on the lives of children and helping a family to stay together while tackling the causes of that abuse can be life-changing."