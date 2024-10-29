Plas Hendy Stable Block, Monmouthshire, by Studio Brassica Architects, is a Grade II listed Arts and Crafts stable block which has been rescued and restored to create a novel and accessible family home.

Plas Hendy Stable Block, Monmouthshire, has been shortlists in the RIBA House of the Year Awards (Image: Submitted) The six properties on the list represent a broad mix of different design approaches and can be found across deeply rural and densely urban areas.



The shortlist also includes new beautifully-crafted homes in natural settings and two homes in London on complex city sites.



RIBA president Muyiwa Oki said: “The six homes show how we can deliver high-quality residential architecture with impact.

Plas Hendy Stable Block, Monmouthshire, has been shortlists in the RIBA House of the Year Awards (Image: Submitted) "Individually, they are truly remarkable, breathtaking pieces of architecture; together they offer scalable solutions to issues faced by our built environment – from reinventing existing buildings to working with complex and constrained sites. However, their true success lies in the health and wellbeing of those that live inside."

The other properties on the list are Farmworker’s House, Cornwall, by Hugh Strange Architects; Peckham House, London, by Surman Weston; Eavesdrop, Sussex, by Tom Dowdall Architects; The Hall, Kent, by TaylorHare Architects; and Six Columns, London, by 31/44 Architects.

Plas Hendy Stable Block, Monmouthshire, has been shortlists in the RIBA House of the Year Awards (Image: Submitted) The winner of the RIBA House of the Year 2024 will be announced in December.