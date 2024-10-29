Some people working in businesses on the Skinner Street said the problem had got worse since a biking hub opened.

The Newport Cycle Hub, a 24-hour bike storage facility on the, opened nearly two years ago and gives people a safe place to store bikes, to encourage people to get out of the car.

It can hold up to 38 bikes at any one time, with CCTV monitoring, SmartWater security and verified-only access keeping them safe.

It is a not-for-profit partnership between Spokesafe, The Gap Wales, Newport City Homes, and the Welsh Government.

Last November, the cycle hub celebrated its first anniversary and reported a decline in bike thefts of 13% since its opening.

At the time, Gap Wales project manager, Mark Seymour said the data proved the project had helped take cars off the roads.

However, some have said food delivery drivers riding e-bikes on the pavement have increased since the hub opened.

Sandra Armstrong, 59, who works at The Cuckoo's Nest Cafe, which has regular elderly customers and is next-door to the cycling hub, said:

“It tends to be delivery drivers, and they go and pick it up and drive up the wrong way. They come out here and go straight up there to McDonald's or Greggs.

“We have a lot of older people who come here who struggle with it. It is more recent, since the hub opened next door – they are parking their bikes there.”

Phillip Davies at Remake Newport a repair and reuse hub on Skinner Street, which recently celebrated its third anniversary, said: “I have walked from Maindee in each morning, and it is a consistent problem of people disrespectfully riding on the pavement including motorbikes.

“There is a tremendous amount of Deliveroo drivers in there and anybody using the pavement with a bike need to be respectful of the pavement.”

Nigel Skinner, owner of Arnold’s Electricals on Skinner Street, said he has also seen e-bikes being ridden dangerously.

“At the moment they are coming down the street and going up the one-way system - it’s an absolute nightmare,” he said.

Mark Seymour who runs the charity The Gap Wales in response to the concerns raised, said customers should always follow the law when coming to store their bikes.

“Newport Cycle Hub provides 24/7 secure cycle storage through the Spokesafe app, to prevent the theft of bicycles in Newport city centre, and is used by both commuters and city centre residents," he said.

“Our data shows that it has brought people into the city centre who wouldn't have otherwise come, so it's also good for local businesses.

“During the two years it has been open, it has been widely welcomed in playing a part in tackling pollution, reducing congestion, and freeing up city centre parking spaces for those who need them.

“Those using the facility should of course, like anyone else, obey local council regulations and the highway code on their way to and from the facility.

“It is sited on one of the few non-pedestrianized roads in the city centre.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Spokesafe Newport Bike Storage provides the people of Newport with affordable and secure storage for their bikes and helps them make sustainable transport options.

“Any illegal and anti-social cycling is a matter for the police, and we encourage anyone who witnesses unsafe cycling to report it.”