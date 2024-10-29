People who live in the village of Langstone will not be able to drive down the road near Rose Farm and Rose Cottages for a total of nine days including today (Tuesday, October 29).

The temporary road closure is a full carriageway closure, meaning both directions will be closed.

According to a post from the local councillors for Bishton and Langstone ward on Facebook, the road is being closed due to an urgent need for pipework on the road to be upgraded.

The upgrades have been identified on this section of highway as needing to be done with a sense of urgency to ensure the continued safety of residents and road users.

In order to enable the works to be completed safely, the road surrounding the pipework is being temporarily closed during the day for the next nine days.

A diversion will be signed and put in place for road users just to the south of Parc Seymour, a suburban hamlet on the northern edge of Penhow just off the A48 road.

The closure will be in place from 8.30am to 3pm every day for the next nine days, with parking banned from 9.30am to 3pm.

The post shared on Facebook reads: "Following a recent safety inspection, the above section of highway has been identified that and upgrade of pipework is required, the council is keen to undertake these works for the safety of Residents and Road Users.

"We will need to create a Safe Working Area for our operatives to carry out the works. We intend to put in place a Temporary Road Closure with a diversion for residents.

"To ensure the works can be completed safely the Temporary Road Closure with a Diversion along with parking will be prohibited between the hours of; 09:30hrs and 15:00hrs."