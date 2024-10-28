Police carried out a search of a residential address on Otter Close, in Bettws, on Thursday, October 24.

Following the search, a 45-year-old man was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – heroin; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B – cannabis; possession of a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class C, and handling stolen goods.

Stock Image Drugs (Image: NQ) The man, from Newport, appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court on Saturday October 26, where he was remanded into custody.

Two women, aged 43 and 26, and a 37-year-old man, all from Newport, were released on police bail as police investigations are still being carried out.