Gwent Police arrested four people and recovered a quantity of drugs and cash following the search of a Newport property.
Police carried out a search of a residential address on Otter Close, in Bettws, on Thursday, October 24.
Following the search, a 45-year-old man was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – heroin; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B – cannabis; possession of a controlled drug of class A - crack cocaine; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class C, and handling stolen goods.
The man, from Newport, appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court on Saturday October 26, where he was remanded into custody.
Two women, aged 43 and 26, and a 37-year-old man, all from Newport, were released on police bail as police investigations are still being carried out.
