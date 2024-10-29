It took him more than 10 hours to make.

Mr Wyburn was commissioned to create the artworks to mark the 60th anniversary of Pop Tarts and to celebrate its heritage.

The snack was originally called ‘Fruit Scones’ but was renamed to ‘Pop Tarts’ shortly after, as a pun on the popular pop art movement of the time.



The artwork was displayed as part of the new Pop(T)Art Gallery Experience and foodies and art-lovers alike had the chance to design their own edible masterpieces at the pop-up art gallery - using Pop Tarts as a canvas.



Research commissioned by Kellogg’s Pop Tarts crowned Banksy as the nation’s favourite artist, followed by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and iconic pop art painter, Andy Warhol.



Notably, Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa emerged as the most 'overrated' piece of artwork, with 22 per cent of Brits agreeing.

Off the back of this, Mr Wyburn also reimagined the iconic portrait out of Pop Tarts for the pop-up gallery.



He said: “Using Pop Tarts to create these pieces was a unique and intriguing experience that really captures the true essence of pop art – making the ordinary extraordinary.

"Marilyn in particular was a real challenge – to capture that signature and distinct look of hers. I, of course, have massive respect for the original pieces of art that have inspired this work, but I think they look pretty epic recreated out of Pop Tarts and bring a new, playful lease of life to the art.”