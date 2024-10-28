Curtis Hale, aged 27, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates' court.

He faces allegations of possessing 456 category A, 182 category B and 20 category C images of children between December 29, 2022 and March 18 this year.

Hale has been charged with possessing four extreme pornographic images portraying rape and resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.

The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on November 21 and was granted unconditional bail.