A MAN has been accused of having extreme pornographic images showing rape and indecent pictures of children.
Curtis Hale, aged 27, of Lliswerry Park Drive, Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates' court.
He faces allegations of possessing 456 category A, 182 category B and 20 category C images of children between December 29, 2022 and March 18 this year.
Hale has been charged with possessing four extreme pornographic images portraying rape and resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on November 21 and was granted unconditional bail.
