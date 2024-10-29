The signatures of what is a fifth of the entire population of the village were collected within just two days of the petition's launch.

Martin Udwin, who started the petition, said: “Llanbradach library is used by the village residents, school children and older residents for group meetings. It is a warm, friendly and welcoming community hub."

The library service is currently under review by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

The council is holding a consultation about the future of libraries in the area which could see six hubs being created.

Mr Udwin said: "What is likely is that Llanbradach library will not be in the new structure and is one of the 12 libraries in the borough 'under review', which means closed!

"This means the people of Llanbradach will lose this wonderful amenity, because our Caerphilly Council which has a record of incompetence and wastefulness needs to make cuts.”

You can find the petition on change.org.