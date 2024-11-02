In 1990, Mothers and Children Against Toxic Waste (MACATW) demonstrated against shipments of waste in Newport.

The group claimed that Bell Lines had become one of the major handlers of toxic waste destined for the controversial Rechem plant, in New Inn.

Anti-Rechem protestors on a bus with the bag of 'Welsh rubbish' (Image: Archive) In 1974, the controversial Rechem waste incinerator plant, which employed 120 people, opened in New Inn, Pontypool.

The plant dealt with toxic chemicals and attracted protests from residents who said it polluted the area.

In 1990, these protestors in Newport aimed to persuade the company to stop handling waste for the plant.

Newport protestors demonstrate against toxic waste shipment in 1990 (Image: Archive)In this picture, Dorothy and Peter Preece can be seen holding up a sign which read 'No PCBs from overseas'.

In the stroller is two-year-old Hannah Kopec 'taking a back seat' - one of several young children who attended the protest.

David Powell, from the anti-Rechem group STEAM who also supported the picketed said Bell Lines were ‘letting down the side down’ in the fight to stop shipments.

“When we speak to representatives of countries, they point out that we have got a company who are gladly accepting thousands of tons of the stuff.

The majority of the people in South Wales do not want it. Bell are certainly letting the side down.

“No-one from Bell Lines was available to comment today,” he said.

Toxic waste chemicals were imported from Australia and other countries to the plant to be incinerated.

Anti-Rechem protestors on a bus with the bag of 'Welsh rubbish' (Image: Archive) In 1992, a campaign bus took anti-Rechem protestors to the Australian High Commission in London.

Protestors demonstrated outside the building and left them a present to get their message across – a bag of Welsh rubbish for Australia to dispose of.

Owners of the toxic waste incinerator, Shanks Chemicals, closed the plant in 2002 due to changes in the market.

Campaign groups said the closure was evidence of progress from their protests, but the owners insisted it was an economic decision.