Charlene Hobbs is 35 years old and is from the Riverside area of Cardiff.

As well as Cardiff, Charlene also has connections to the Bristol area.

Charlene was last seen at Cardiff Bay Retail Park around 10.30am on Friday July 19.

Charlene Hobbs. A 45-year-old man from Adamsdown in Cardiff was arrested in connection with this investigation but has since been bailed pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said: “We are keeping an open mind as to Charlene’s movements but we remain very concerned for her wellbeing.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, could help us to find her so place contact us.”

South Wales Police have asked anyone with information to contact them quoting reference 2400353044.